Ashley Greene is engaged! The Twilight actress accepted her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury’s proposal on December 19 in New Zealand.

Khoury and Greene, 29, both announced the happy news by posting the same adorable Instagram video -- which featured his sweet proposal -- to their Instagram accounts on Thursday, December 29.



“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband,” Greene captioned the video.



In the short clip, Greene can be seen hiking New Zealand’s Bridal Veil Falls with Khoury. At the end of the clip, Khoury gets down on one knee and asks Greene “Will you marry me?” in front of the gorgeous waterfall.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

The couple have been dating since 2013. The pair were first spotted out together in Los Angeles holding hands while strolling around Studio City in September 2013.

Khoury is from Australia and is one of Liam Hemsworth’s best friends.

Congrats to the happy couple!

