He’s here! Ashley Monroe and baseball player John Danks welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the country singer announced on Friday, August 4.

“Welcome to the world, love of my life. Dalton William Danks,” the 30-year-old songstress captioned an Instagram slideshow.

In the first pic, the adorable little boy sleeps with his hands above his head. In another photo, the proud dad, 32, smiles and holds Dalton, who is swaddled in a blanket and wearing a hat, at the hospital. The whole family also poses together for a selfie with Monroe laying in the hospital bed and holding her bundle of joy.

The Pistol Annies singer previously revealed that she was pregnant on Christmas Day 2016 by sharing a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram. “Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone,” she captioned the post. “So many new things coming in 2017!” In March, she revealed that she was expecting a boy by baring her bump in a bikini and pointing to a blue “Baby Boy” sign.

Monroe and Danks wed in an intimate ceremony at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, in 2013. The singer’s BFF Miranda Lambert served as the maid of honor and wedding planner, while Lambert's then-husband Blake Shelton officiated the ceremony. “I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Monroe told Us Weekly at the time.



It seems that Monroe may be back in the studio soon with her Pistol Annies bandmates Lambert, 33, and Angaleena Presley. In a Billboard cover story last week, the “White Liar” singer promised that the trio would be coming out with a new album in 2018.



