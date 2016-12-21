Ashley Tisdale in Los Angeles.

—Ashley Tisdale stocked up on tinsel, wreaths and Freixenet Cava Minis in preparation for her annual holiday party in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood.

—Chrissy Teigen walked around in McDonald's Big Mac PJs while husband John Legend built a popcorn machine in their L.A. home.

—Kendra Wilkinson joined volunteers from Pay Away the Layaway to pay off layaway balances with gifts and holiday items for kids at Kmart in Burbank, California.

—Kristin Cavallari bundled her kids Saylor, Jaxon and Camden up in Primary baby clothes while toting them around in Chicago.

—Hailey and Stephen Baldwin enjoyed their favorite dessert, the #HitMe cake, after a late dinner at Catch NYC.



—Samuel Jackson received the CinéFashion Film Timeless Icon Award on behalf of Sidney Poitier at the The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

—Gerald "G-Eazy" Gillum drank Stillhouse whiskey cocktails at Gerald's SpeakEazy fueled by Stillhouse, which was part of his pop-up retail store, barbershop and speakeasy, in Oakland, California.

—Timothy White and Billy Bob Thornton hosted the Sunset Marquis and Morrison Hotel Gallery Holiday Party in L.A.

Zach Beeker

—Russell Westbrook played Santa by handing out gifts to over 60 homeless kids at the 5th annual Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Holiday Party in partnership with JMA Energy Company and City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City.

—Corey Feldman and wife Courtney Anne Mitchell cuddled up during the premiere screening of Why Him? at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A.’s Westwood neighborhood.

—The Color Purple star Cynthia Erivo hosted a screening of Loving at NYC's Tribeca Grill.

—Rapper YG performed at the Compton Christmas Winter Wonderland in Compton, California.

—IMDb announced Game of Thrones as the number-one show on their Top 10 TV Shows of 2016 list.

—French Montana, Rick Fox, Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran laughed all night while taking shots and enjoying A5 Wagyu on a rock and ceviche at Catch L.A.

—Budapest restaurant moguls George Lefkovics and Tamas Sztano enlisted Hungarian MasterChef judge Wossala Rozina to help create the international Italian food concept to open their first U.S. eatery and hotspot, Tom George, in downtown L.A.

—Snoop Dogg performed "Nothin’ But a G Thang" and "Gin and Juice" during a marathon three-hour DJ set and performance at South Beach hotspot Ora.

—Ronnie Madra celebrated his birthday and the launch of his newest venture, EAROS, at Up&Down in NYC.

