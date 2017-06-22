A late bloomer! Ashton Kutcher opened up about the differences between raising a girl and a boy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 21.

The 39-year-old actor revealed that raising his son, Dimitri, who he and his wife Mila Kunis welcomed in November 2016, presents a new set of challenges that the couple hadn’t experienced while raising their first-born, 2-year-old daughter Wyatt.



“It’s weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys. I didn’t know this, but on research, like early childhood advancement,” The Ranch star explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “My daughter is like 2-and-a-half, and she speaks three languages. She’s got, like, Russian, Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them.”

On the other hand, baby Dimitri has a ways to go. “The boy is just like, ‘thuck.’ Just a chunky, like, ‘BAHHH,’” Kutcher jokingly teased, while imitating his son’s cries. “He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he’s not coming around.”

The That 70’s Show alum raved that having another child has been an “amazing” experience, though. “I invented another human, I just keep inventing them. That’s the second one. That’s my second invention. It’s so cool,” he gushed.

Kutcher, who recently appeared as a celebrity guest on The Bachelorette with Kunis, 33, told Ryan Seacrest that his children sometimes take playtime too seriously. “Wyatt occasionally tries to murder the young one,” he revealed on Thursday, June 15. “Not on purpose, but she just hugs him so hard that she almost suffocates him sometimes, and doesn’t even realize that’s happening.”



