Dad on duty! Ashton Kutcher — who is notoriously private about his children — opened up about Wyatt, 2, and Dimitri, 7 months on Thursday, June 15, while appearing on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

The 39-year-old actor shared his fatherly advice with the talk show host, 42. “Get one out of diapers before you have the second, because having two in diapers is a whole scenario, right?” He pointed out, “As soon as the first one gets out of diapers, go ahead and have the second one, that way they’ll actually play with each other at one point. But to spread it out a little bit is good.”

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

The Ranch star also revealed that his little girl’s affection for her younger brother goes a tad overboard. “Wyatt occasionally tries to murder the young one. Not on purpose, but she just hugs him so hard that she almost suffocates him sometimes, and doesn’t even realize that that’s happening.”

Kutcher, who recently appeared as a celebrity guest on The Bachelorette with wife Mila Kunis, also took a moment to reflect on the couple’s experience hosting the dating show’s first group date of the season. “We went on our own one-on-one, and just decided to have our one-on-one be on The Bachelorette.” Loyal fans of the series, the No Strings Attached actor shared that he and Kunis, 32, watched Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and thought Rachel Lindsay was “so dope.”

The former That 70’s Show star gushed of the current Bachelorette star, “She’s amazing, and we want to support Rachel’s quest for love. Sounds really awful, but my wife was like, ‘I want to go on the show!’ I was like, ‘Let’s go as a one-on-one! Let’s go, it’s a date. Done.’” To no one’s surprise, Kutcher said that Lindsay, 31, is “really, really nice” and “super cool.”

While it was only recently revealed that the Dallas-based attorney previously dated Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant, Kutcher confessed that he had the inside scoop before appearing on the show. “A buddy of mine, his roommate — his ex-roommate — used to date her in high school, so I got all the dirt on her before we went on there. So I knew all the dirt that came out later about her and K.D., like I had it all upfront, and she was like, ‘Don’t say anything, don’t say anything.’ I was like, ‘I’m not saying nothing.’”

