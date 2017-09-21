Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan on Wednesday, September 20, two days after obtaining a temporary restraining order against him. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Hills alum claims that the BMX pro became violent with her on several occasions, among other allegations.

"[Bohan] has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous of my work and travel schedule," Patridge, 32, claims in the documents. "His aggressive behavior usually escalates whenever I am paying attention to work obligations, rather than to him. When we are apart he texts me obsessively, rattling my nerves and making it difficult for me to concentrate on my work commitments."



The former MTV star goes on to allege that Bohan "cannot control his swearing and personal attacks … even when in the presence" of their 14-month-old daughter, Kirra. Patridge claims Bohan became violent as recent as September 6, when she claims he confronted her in Kirra's bedroom.

"We were playing her mini guitar, and he came into the room saying how f--ked up I am from my childhood, and it must have really been bad because I'm so f--ked up," she alleges in the legal papers. "At that point I started recording what he was saying to me on my phone, and he then said he was waiting for me to 'grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce.'"

Patridge also claims in the documents that the athlete shoved her on August 16 while she was holding their daughter. "[He] locked the door and pushed me back with [Kirra] in my arms. … He started punching and hitting himself on the head. Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door," she alleges. "I was very frightened and started screaming and covered Kirra's eyes and ears, but she started crying and screaming."

The businesswoman further alleges that Bohan "threatened to kill himself" via text message while she was in Miami in mid-July to promote her swimwear line, Prey Swim. "I was very shaken by his texts, mostly because Kirra was with him," she recalls.

Patridge also claims that Bohan violated his restraining order just one day after it was granted "by refusing to leave my house when my father and I arrived; by installing video cameras in five rooms of the house and videotaping me while I was in my home; and by calling me a 'f--king c--t' after the police had come to the house."

Bohan has yet to publicly address the allegations, though a source exclusively told Us, "Corey is denying everything. They are not living together right now."

