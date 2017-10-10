Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have reached an agreement over custody of their 15-month-old daughter, Kirra. “They agreed on visitation of the children for Mr. Bohan on weekends starting 9/24/17 for Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” the Los Angeles PIO tells Us Weekly. “And Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m.”

Bohan has also been ordered to move out of his and Patridge’s home amid their divorce. “There is a move out order by agreement of parties for Mr. Bohan to move out of the family residence on or before 12:00 p.m. on October 13, 2017,” the Los Angeles PIO tells Us Weekly.



As previously reported, Patridge filed for divorce from the BMX pro on September 20 after 10 months of marriage. "Audrina's No. 1 priority is her daughter right now. She just needs privacy at this time," her rep told Us at the time. Patridge was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan two days prior to the divorce filing amid domestic violence allegations, though the Orange County District Attorney's office later confirmed that Bohan would not be charged due to a lack of evidence.

Shortly after The Hills alum filed for divorce, sources told Us that the two would not be reconciling. “They won’t recover from this,” insisted an insider close to the television personality. “Audrina is better off without him.”

A second source added of their on-and-off nine-year relationship, in which they had broken up and reconciled at least three times: “It’s never been stable.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the couple had a “staycation” at Pasea Hotel shortly before they split.

"The staycation was nice and just them reconnecting at the hotel, but it didn't change how he acts unfortunately," a source told Us. "They were trying to make it work for a long time."



