Nothing can salvage Audrina Patridge’s marriage to Corey Bohan.

As Us previously reported, just two months shy of their one-year wedding anniversary, Patridge, 32, requested a temporary restraining order on September 18, citing multiple alleged instances of emotional abuse by the 35-year-old BMX rider. Two days later, on September 20, she filed for divorce.

“They won’t recover from this,” insists a source close to The Hills alum. “Audrina is better off without him.”

Their nine-year relationship has been plagued with ups and downs. Before their November 2016 Hawaiian vows, the duo had broken up — and reconciled — at least three times. “It’s never been stable,” says a second insider, claiming, “Corey has not treated Audrina well over the years. He calls her names and is emotionally abusive.”

Chalk it up to a jealous streak. “He’s known for excessively calling her when she’s away,” says the Patridge source. “He gets paranoid.”

While she was on a Miami business trip in mid-July to promote her Prey Swim line, Bohan, according to court documents filed by Patridge, “accused me of partying and cheating on him and threatened to kill himself.” Though the pair had found a balance after welcoming daughter Kirra in June 2016, at some point Bohan had fallen back into his old, obsessive ways, a third source claims: “He’s a loose cannon. They never should have gotten married.”

A notion the former reality TV star has come to realize. After she confronted the athlete about cheating rumors on August 16, he allegedly pushed Patridge, who was cradling their daughter, according to the documents. “He started punching and hitting himself on the head,” her account reads. “Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door.”

She fled their Irvine, California, home and then sent Bohan the number for a suicide prevention hotline: “I told him he needs professional help and I don’t want my daughter around that environment any more.”

His harassment did not end, though. Nearly a month later, on September 6, while Patridge was playing with Kirra in her room, Bohan began calling his wife names, she alleges: “He then said he was waiting for me to ‘Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce.’”

She took his advice. “Audrina is getting out before things get to a certain point,” says a Patridge confidant. “She wont go back to him, either. She is adamant about this decision.”

