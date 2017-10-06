Audrina Patridge and her estranged husband, Corey Bohan, appeared in court in Orange County, California, on Friday, October 6. They reached an agreement that the BMX pro, 35, will move out of their home.

The former couple arrived to the courtroom separately early Friday morning. "He seemed very relaxed overall," an eyewitness tells Us of Bohan's demeanor ahead of the hearing. He wore a button-down shirt, slacks and high-top sneakers and held an iPad in a red case. The Hills alum, 32, was dressed in a navy blazer and matching pants with a white lace top.

When the Australia native entered the courtroom, "Audrina didn't turn around to look at Corey when he walked in," the onlooker tells Us of the reality star, whose parents were in attendance to support her. "Audrina kept staring directly ahead with an empty expression on her face."

Patridge filed for divorce from the athlete on September 20 after 10 months of marriage. "Audrina's No. 1 priority is her daughter right now. She just needs privacy at this time," her rep told Us at the time, referencing the former couple's 15-month-old child, Kirra. Patridge was granted a temporary restraining order against Bohan two days prior to the divorce filing amid domestic violence allegations, though the Orange County District Attorney's office later confirmed that Bohan would not be charged due to a lack of evidence.

A source tells Us that the TV personality and Bohan may try to settle the temporary restraining order prior to their next court date. For now, Judge W. Michael Hayes advised the pair to be the "best parents they can be."



