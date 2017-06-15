Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was caught making fun of President Donald Trump in recently leaked audio. Listen to what he had to say in the video above.

Turnbull, 62, appeared to mock Trump, 70, in a speech at Australia’s Parliament House's annual Mid Winter Ball. Reporters who attend the fete typically promise to not write about what happens at the event. However, Australia’s NineNews’ political editor, Laurie Oakes, released the audio via Instagram on Thursday, June 15.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

In the clip, Turnbull recalls his meeting with the 45th POTUS in New York City in May. "It was beautiful,” he said sarcastically. “It was the most beautiful putting-me-at-ease ever."

Turnbull then offered an impersonation of the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host.

“The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before,” he said, channeling Trump’s proud attitude. “We are winning in the polls. We are! We are. Not the fake polls. Not the fake polls! They’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls. You know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. They are so easy to win.”

The Aussie leader also seemed to mock Trump’s reportedly close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I have this Russian guy,” Turnbull quipped in his “Trump” voice. “Believe me, it’s true. It is true.”

Turnbull addressed his speech in an interview with 3AW Radio on Thursday, June 15. “[It was] lighthearted, affectionately lighthearted. It's a breach of protocol, it's a breach of faith and all those things, but it's lighthearted, affectionate, good-natured,” he said. “The butt of my jokes was myself. It was fun. We’ve got to lighten up.”

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement Turnbull’s remarks are not of concern. "We understand that last night's event is equivalent to our own White House Correspondents' Dinner," an embassy spokesperson said on Thursday, via NineNews. "We take this with the good humor that was intended."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!