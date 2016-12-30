Azealia Banks claimed to be a witch and said she's been performing animal sacrifices for three years as she shared disturbing videos, which you can watch above, of what appeared to be a bloodstained closet on Instagram on Thursday, December 29.

In one of the bizarre and disturbing videos, since deleted by Banks but reposted on Twitter by a fan on Friday, December 30, Banks talks about sacrificing chickens and practicing “three years worth of brujería” which means “witchcraft” in Spanish.



In the graphic video, Banks shows what appears to be her closet, with the floor and walls covered with what looks like bloodstains and white chicken feathers. Banks then fires up a sandblaster to begin cleaning the space.



Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

“The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now guys? Oh my God,” she says in the video. “You know I got to scrape all this sh-t up. I’ve got my sandblaster, and my goggles — it’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.”

This isn’t the first time that Banks has referred to herself as a witch.



During an interview with Broadly in March, Banks claimed that her mom was a witch. "My mother practiced white table magic,” she said. “Prayers for the ancestors and prayers for saints and cleansing and praying for all kinds of protection.”

Banks previously made headlines after getting into a physical altercation with Russell Crowe this past October.

Watch the (warning!) graphic video above.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



