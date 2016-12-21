Azealia Banks on July 23, 2014 in London, England. Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Azealia Banks revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage in a now-deleted Facebook post she shared on Tuesday, December 20.

"So I’ve just had a really major life event happen and I want to talk about it because this wouldn’t be an Azealia Banks page without loads of oversharing right?” the Broke With Expensive Taste rapper began. “Anywho, I’ve just had a miscarriage and am pretty taken aback by it all and really confused and in shock and guilty and a bit depressed and like a failure and very ashamed.”

Banks, 25, urged her fans to share words of wisdom regarding the topic, as a way to heal. “The self-loathing bit is a real struggle for me at the moment so share any words here,” she continued. “They will be greatly appreciated.”

Later that afternoon, the “212” musician, who was last linked to actor Jesse Bradford in 2015, followed up with a plea to spark dialogue about her relatable ordeal. “This is a women's health issue that many others may or may not be able to relate to,” she said. “Please don't f‑‑k UP an opportunity for clear, open and beneficial discourse between WOMEN !”

When a follower suggested she stop revealing personal details to the public, Banks replied: “I’m fine. Obviously not every women has had a miscarriage and that coupled with the fact that my psychiatrist is a male .… wellllp,” she responded. “No one else in my family has had that and reading accounts on the web isn't enough.”

The controversial rapper also shared and deleted a post dissing Nicki Minaj. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Minaj may have shaded Banks in her Nicki Minaj: The Empire mobile game by naming a fictional character Fan2Sea, who sounds like a “mermaid.” Coincidentally, Banks released a mixtape called Fantasea in 2012.

Banks rattled off a shady list of advice for Minaj, telling her to lose weight and stop wearing tight clothing. She even taunted Minaj by bragging about a collaboration with the “Anaconda” rapper’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree. “Nicki girl…. now listen. Don’t start throwing shade cause you miss safaree and know that I’ve actually made a BANGER with him,” Banks wrote. “Slim down a bit (especially in your neck and arms). Decrease the butt just a bit … and STOP WEARING SPANDEX AS AN OUTFIT FOR F‑‑KS SAKE. Also stop calling yourself the queen of rap.”

