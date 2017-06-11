Filming on Bachelor in Paradise was halted this week after an incident of sexual misconduct allegedly took place on set, Us Weekly can exclusively report.

As Us previously reported, shooting on season 4 of the ABC dating show was shut down and several cast members flew out of Mexico on Sunday, June 11.

Warner Bros. confirmed to Us Weekly that it had suspended production on the reality show due to an “allegation of misconduct.”

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Warner Bros. will not elaborate on what exactly happened on the set, but Us has learned that a female member from the cast and crew advised show management about an alleged incident of sexual misconduct on the set of the show, which is filmed on a beach in Mexico.

ABC officially announced the cast of the fourth season of the popular summertime spinoff of The Bachelor and Bachelorette on Tuesday, June 6.

The 16 contestants from previous seasons of the reality TV franchise who headed to Mexico to look for love included Amanda Stanton, Corinne Olympios, Ben Zorn, Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Derek Peth and DeMario Jackson.

It’s not clear at this stage if and when shooting will resume. The new season was set to premiere on ABC on August 8.

