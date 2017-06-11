Filming on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise has been halted and the cast has flown out of Mexico, Us Weekly can confirm.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday, June 11. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Warner Bros. will not elaborate on what exactly happened on the set.

Members of the Bachelor Nation speculated over the past few days that something was going on with the production as cast members including Amanda Stanton and Corinne Olympios posted photos on social media — something they wouldn’t be able to do unless they had already been eliminated from the show or producers had been given them back their phones for some other reason.

Their suspicions were confirmed when a fan posted a photo on Instagram that showed several Bachelor in Paradise castmates posing with fans at Puerto Vallarta airport on Sunday.

ABC officially announced the cast of the fourth season of the popular summertime spinoff of The Bachelor and Bachelorette on Tuesday, June 6.

Stanton and Olympios joined contestants from previous seasons of the hit dating show franchise including Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Derek Peth and DeMario Jackson.

It’s not clear at this stage if and when shooting will resume on the beach in Mexico.

