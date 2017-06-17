DeMario Jackson's lawyer Walter Mosley believes videotapes will clear the Bachelor in Paradise star of sexual misconduct allegations.

"This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury," Mosley told Variety on Friday, June 16. "It's been difficult for DeMario and his family. He's a celebrity for all the wrong reasons."

Jackson, 30, was thrust into the spotlight last week when Warner Bros. announced that it had suspended production on the ABC summer reality series amid allegations of "misconduct." Multiple sources later confirmed to Us Weekly that the alleged incident occurred between Jackson and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios, the latter of whom has since hired high-powered attorney Marty Singer.



APEX / MEGA

Mosley told Variety that he and Jackson have yet to see footage of the alleged incident. "I have requested the tapes and I'm hoping to see the tapes next week," he said. "The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario's name."

"As a lawyer, oftentimes, you're in a case where it's a he-said-she-said and there are parties with conflicting stories, and every once in a while, you're gifted with a story that the entire thing is caught on camera," Mosley continued. "This is one of those rare occasions because they were shooting a reality television show. For 20 or 30 people to get it wrong or to miss something, for seasoned professionals over at Warner Bros. and ABC to get it wrong and for some third party who never saw the tape and who wasn't on set at the time of the incident to make an accusation — as a lawyer, it's like Christmas."

Jackson's attorney would not comment on whether his client has been in contact with Olympios, 24, since the headline-making controversy, though he said that Jackson "has a great deal of respect for Corinne. They were as friendly as castmates could be."

Olympios released a statement to Us on Wednesday, June 14, saying, "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."



Jackson, for his part, is ready for his name to be cleared. "It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he said in a statement to Us. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."



