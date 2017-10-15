Bachelor in Paradise star Jared Haibon sat down with comedian Jared Heige to discuss his favorite dating app, while also revealing his worst date ever and his idea of the perfect first date.

Haibon, 28, who was not successful in finding everlasting love on the Bachelor franchise, turned to the dating app Hinge in the hopes of finding “the right one.” Out of all of the dating apps available, he prefers Hinge, saying, “I find that there a lot of young professionals on Hinge. Hinge feels more credible. I haven’t come across a Hinge profile yet that I’ve doubted to be a fake profile.”

Haibon also dished on his worst date ever. “It was on a dating website and we met up. And I think she might have already been a little intoxicated when I first met her and she was very forward, very touchy,” he said. “So I work in the hospitality industry and a big thing for me is how you treat servers, bartenders, whoever waits on you. As soon as the server came over and in the middle of saying, ‘Hey, how is everybody?’ she interrupted him and said, ‘I’ll take a pomegranate martini.’”

When asked the difference between looking for love on the Bachelorette and on dating apps, he replied, “Well, first of all, there’s not other guys surrounding me, going after the same girl. That’s a big thing.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Haibon found himself in the middle of a bizarre love triangle on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise when his relationship with Caila Quinn was thrown some curveballs by his close friend Ashley Iaconetti. As Bachelor in Paradise fans know, Iaconetti had strong feelings for her costar and tried to sabotage his and Quinn’s romance. The couple split in 2016, just six weeks after leaving Paradise together.

“Obviously I’m not going on helicopter rides with any of these girls,” he said of the women he meets on Hinge. “It’s going to be much more casual, get drinks, things of that nature.” He also revealed his idea of perfect first date is "a lot of laughing. On a first date, I just want to get to know you.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.