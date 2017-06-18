‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Are Married!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell married in a romantic wedding celebration in Mexico on Saturday, June 17, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who met and fell in love on the ABC dating show and got engaged on the season 3 finale last summer, tied the knot in front of family and friends in a ceremony that is set to air on ABC later this year.

Their nuptials were originally meant to air during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, but those plans were changed when production on the show was shut down last week after allegations of sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.



Bass wrote in an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, June 17, that the controversy broke his heart, and begged ABC not to cancel the dating series.



The single dad of three sons, who lives in Nashville with Waddell, wrote that the show didn’t just guide him “to an incredible stepmother” for his children, it brought him “personal redemption.”

But the road to the altar wasn’t smooth for Bass and Waddell, who initially dumped the erectile dysfunction specialist before falling for his quirky charms.

“Carly and I sat on a beach for weeks talking,” Bass wrote on Saturday of how they got to know one another while filming the Bachelor spin-off. “At first I creeped her out, but because of the time allowed to just hang after she friend-zoned me, she came to realize that she not only liked my flavor of creepiness, but wanted to marry it as well!”

Bachelor executive producer and creator Mike Fleiss tweeted his congratulations to the newlyweds on Saturday, writing, “So happy for Carly and Evan!!!” Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert were among the Bachelor in Paradise stars reportedly in attendance at the wedding and Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes also tweeted his best wishes to the couple.

