Bachelor in Paradise season 4 will resume filming after Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct on set and found no evidence to support the claims.



“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, June 20. "Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”



The production company will not be releasing footage of the alleged incident, which multiple sources told Us involved contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. "Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy,” the statement continued. "Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”



An ABC spokesperson also confirmed the show will return this summer. “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise," an ABC spokesperson told Us in a statement. "Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”



As previously reported, Olympios and Jackson were allegedly hooking up in a pool after arriving in Mexico. The situation led a producer to claim misconduct in the workplace. Subsequently, production was halted, and the entire cast was questioned and sent home. Reports claimed that Olympios may not have been able to consent to the alleged sexual encounter.

A few days later, Olympios hired celebrity attorney Marty Singer and issued a statement on June 14 that claimed she didn’t remember exactly what happened with Jackson. “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” the statement to Us read. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”



Jackson defended himself in his own statement to Us on June 14, saying, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”



Bachelor in Paradise was originally scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8.

