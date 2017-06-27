Corinne Olympios has an unlikely person coming to her defense: DeMario Jackson.

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, who is no longer filming season 4 of the ABC show, spoke to E! News about the public’s immediate reaction to claims of sexual misconduct on set after an alleged hot and heavy hookup between himself and Olympios.

"The minute you release this black man's face and this white girl's face, before either of us commented on it, I was already a ‘rapist,’” the 30-year-old explained to E! News, adding that Olympios was labeled a “whore” and “slut."



“They were slut-shaming her because of what she did last season with Nick [Viall]. For me, it goes back to the human race. We failed,” the contestant, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of Bachelorette, said. (Olympios previously got topless on Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor and encouraged him to touch her bare breasts as cameras rolled.)

Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Jackson also claims she was the "aggressor" during the night of their poolside encounter. "She gets up out of the pool and puts her lady parts in my face. Like, right on my face," he claimed to E! News. “I don’t think any single man — some married ones — would turn down Corinne.”

Olympios, however, claimed she was a “victim” and had “no memory” of what happened between her and Jackson.

Last week, Warner Bros. concluded its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and found no evidence to support the claims. “As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement on June 20. "Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”

Despite no evidence found by Warner Bros., Olympios’ lawyer, Marty Singer, says they plan to continue to investigate.

Production has resumed on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise without both contestants.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!