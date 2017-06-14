DeMario Jackson is breaking his silence after Bachelor In Paradise season 4 castmate Corinne Olympios revealed she’s hired a high-power attorney amid the ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct. In a statement to Us Weekly, Jackson revealed he’s taking legal action to clear his name.

ABC

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson, 30, told Us on Wednesday, June 14. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

His statement comes after Olympios revealed that she’s hired celeb legal guru Marty Singer.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” the season 20 Bachelor villain told Us in a statement on Wednesday. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."



ABC

As previously reported, filming of season 4 of the reality show was halted after a producer claimed sexual misconduct at the workplace after Olympios and Jackson allegedly got hot and heavy in a pool on the set in Mexico.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. told Us in a statement on Sunday, June 11. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!