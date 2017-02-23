Chillin’ like villains! Infamous Bachelor Nation stars Chad Johnson, Olivia Caridi and Corinne Olympios joined forces and partied together at a pre-Oscars bash in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 22.

The three polarizing reality TV vets posed for a photo that Johnson — who made waves on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette last year — shared via Instagram. “We're just misunderstood 😃,” the hunky meat enthusiast captioned the pic. “Team Olichorinne @oliviacaridi @colympios”

This isn’t the first time that Caridi (who competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor) and Olympios (who is vying for Nick Viall’s heart on the current season of the hit dating series) have hung out. The ladies previously got lunch together in L.A. on January 22, which was, of course, documented on Twitter.

For all the people who have (so creatively) tweeted "OMG Corinne is the new Olivia" -- this is for you. @CorinneOly pic.twitter.com/ovIL49gJVd — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 22, 2017

“For all the people who have (so creatively) tweeted 'OMG Corinne is the new Olivia' -- this is for you,” Caridi captioned a photo of herself and Olympios giving each other a side hug.

Johnson, who hadn’t spent quality time with the Bachelor hopefuls until Wednesday night, previously told Entertainment Tonight that he has a crush on Olympios.

“Yeah [I’m interested in Corinne],” he told ET during a Facebook Live interview on Monday, February 20 “I mean, I don’t know what she’s like in person, but we’ve texted a little bit. I knew that because she was the villain, nobody was really going to be talking to her.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added, “She was probably going through this all alone, and you think no matter how hardheaded you are … I knew people were probably just tearing her down, so I just wanted to let her know, like, ‘Try not to look at it. Let it pass. It will slow down.’ She’s good now. … She seems pretty cool. She obviously doesn’t care at all what anybody thinks.”

And when Olympios stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 1, she also had nothing but sweet things to say about Johnson. “He’s really cool. Great guy, so nice,” she gushed. “[He has] my back, like [he tells me]: ‘Don’t worry about what other people say, I think you’re awesome.’ “

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

