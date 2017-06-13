Bachelor In Paradise producers attempted to sober up Corinne Olympios after the alleged sexual misconduct incident, a source claims to Us Weekly exclusively.

“The next day producers told Corinne she could not drink and took alcohol away from her,” an insider alleges to Us, claiming that Olympios was upset she wasn’t allowed to drink. (As fans of the show are well aware, contestants are often shown drinking on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.)

As previously reported, the season 20 Bachelor star was sent home, along with the rest of the Bachelor In Paradise season 4 cast, after Olympios and season 13 Bachelorette castoff DeMario Jackson were allegedly involved in a sexual misconduct incident. Warner Bros. has since halted production of the show and issued a statement that they’re investigating the situation.

Sources previously confirmed to Us that Olympios and Jackson were getting hot and heavy in the pool on set in Mexico when a “third party” felt uncomfortable and reported the incident.

Host Chris Harrison has since urged Bachelor Nation fans to be patient while the investigation continues.

"Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time,” Harrison told Us in a statement on Tuesday, June 13. “Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don't find that to be possible anymore. … An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They're moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that's done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here."

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise had been scheduled to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, August 8.

