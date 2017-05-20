Bachelorette contestant Bryce Powers, who is a contestant on the new season of the dating show, was slammed on social media earlier this week after making a transphobic comment on ABC’s website.

In his biography on the network’s website the 30-year-old firefighter answered a series of questions, and there was one response that got members of the LGBT community steaming mad.

Powers was asked, “What’s your biggest date fear?”

His answer: “The chick is actually a dude.”

That sparked a flood of comments on social media just days ahead of Rachel Lindsay’s debut as the first-ever African-American bachelorette.

“Bryce from the Bachelorette’s biggest fear is trans women who are attempting to conceal their birth sex,” RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sharon Needles tweeted on Friday, May 19. “I see why yer single, douche bag.”



“Dear Bryce, on behalf of trans women I can assure you: none of us want to date your bland preppy 1980’s teen movie villain rhombus ass,” tweeted Emmy-nominated writer Jen Richards.



“Lol that’s funny my biggest date fear is finding out he was once a contestant on the bachelorette,” added comedy writer and performer Alise Morales.



ABC later removed the comment from its website and a spokesperson told The Wrap in a statement, “This comment does not reflect the views of ABC, Warner Horizon or bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.”

Powers is one of 31 men vying for Lindsay’s heart on the 13th season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on ABC Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

