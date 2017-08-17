Party time! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo headed to Houston to celebrate their engagement (again!) with the Bachelorette’s extended family.

The 32-year-old lawyer shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 16. “My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love #familyfirst #houston #r&b #thankful,” she captioned the pics.



In the first photo, Lindsay, who is wearing a floral-print romper, and Abasolo wrap their arms around each other. From the looks of the photos, Abasolo is going to have a lot of new names to remember! The bride-to-be posted a group photo with more than 30 family members, as well as several other snaps with various loved ones.



Lindsay also documented their fun-filled road trip out of Houston, which included a lot of sing-alongs, on her Instagram story. “It’s R and B back at it. This time I’m riding, B is driving, so I’m the DJ, and I’ve been taking requests,” she tells the camera. “B keeps asking for music from the '90s and 2000s. I’m not about that, but we’re a couple. We’re all about the compromise.”

She even played B.G.’s 1998 track “Bling, Bling” while flaunting her pear-shaped Neil Lane sparkler. “Thank you, ABC,” Abasolo joked in the clip.

This is the second engagement party that the couple have enjoyed. A few days earlier, Lindsay’s family and friends threw them a bash in Dallas. The beauty posted a pic of herself cozying up to her fiancé at the fete. “I had the time of my life with the love of my life at our engagement party!!!” she wrote on her Instagram pic. Monday, August 14. “Thank you so much to our family and friends that surrounded us with love! This was the breath of fresh air we needed!” Abasolo also posted the photo on Instagram, adorably captioning it, “My world.”

Lindsay told Us Weekly earlier this month that they’re deciding where they want to settle down. “We’re talking about Dallas, L.A. or [Abasolo’s hometown] Miami. We just want to bring our two lives together, that’s what is really important,” she said. "We are putting our list of places we want to live together. Right now, L.A. is looking pretty nice, but we’re not sure yet.”

The pair revealed they’re planning a winter wedding in 2017 or 2018, and then want to start a family. “We want three or four [kids],” she told Us. “We’ll see what’s in the cards. It’s a fun thing to plan."

