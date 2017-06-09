Lucas Yancey (a.k.a. WhaBoom) may no longer be vying for Rachel Lindsay’s affections on season 13 of The Bachelorette, but he still has big plans for his signature move, the WhaBoom.

In an interview on the Domenick Nati Show on Friday, June 9, Yancey, 30, confessed that he appeared on ABC’s dating show 50 percent for love, and 50 percent for fame.

The Santa Monica native also claims he knows why he didn’t click with the Dallas-based lawyer. “I think at the end of the day, we didn’t have that WhaBoom-ness chemistry. That wasn’t there, that spark.” However, Yancey noted that he and Lindsay, 31, shared a “fun, loving kind of friendship that could have built up more if [he] was on longer.”



The moment of truth — when asked if he says “WhaBoom” during sex, the real estate agent quickly claimed that he “definitely” does not. However, that’s not to say he wouldn’t be open to it in the future! If “someone paid me to do that, that would be fun,” added the former Bachelorette contender. “I’m not going to say I’ll never do it, I’m just saying I have not done it.”

Lindsay’s early cast-off also took a moment to discuss The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson’s attempts to trademark “WhaBoom.” Yancey noted that Johnson, 28, messaged him through Instagram to say that he had trademarked the saying, but as it turns out, Yancey has had “WhaBoom” trademarked for three years.

“That’s the real, actual story. [Johnson] is the one continuing to show himself to be this bully and just a bad guy. I don’t know how many more chances people can give him,” Yancey said of the Bachelor in Paradise veteran. “He’s just a bad person, unfortunately. I’m already five steps of you, bro. Congratulations on being a bully.”

Although he’s no longer trying to win over Lindsay, Yancey shared that from an insider’s perspective, Josiah and Peter have the “strongest connection” with her, and “all the other guys are kind of just playing along with the game.”

He also revealed that, before exiting the show after the rose ceremony on Monday, June 5, he told Lindsay, “Josiah’s a funny guy. I just don’t know if marriage-wise that would be the best connection.” Yancey also mentioned that he has not spoken to Lindsay since his exit from the show.

