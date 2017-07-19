He’s taking his time to say "I love you.” But now Peter Kraus is facing death threats after he struggled to say those three words to Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay during his hometown date on the Monday, July 17, episode.

The 31-year-old contestant took to Instagram to address the backlash on Monday. "All I can say is that I am sorry to those who wanted me to tell Rachel that I was in love with her tonight after what was essentially two dates,” he wrote in the comments section of a photo of him and his friend. "As I stated many times on the show before, I do not take those three words lightly, as once they are said they can never be taken back, and to the person that you choose to say them to, they can hold enormous weight. So rather than race to say something that is of such GREAT importance to me, and I wish was of more importance to others, I chose to take my time in getting to know this woman as much as I possibly could before choosing to express those three words to her.”

George Burns/ABC

Kraus emphasized that he wanted to progress the relationship at his own pace. "I did not realize that being honest and forthright with my feelings and emotions and allowing her to make an informed decision based off of me being as open as possible, as hard as it was for me to go through, would warrant such hate and anger and even now death threats via social media and email,” he continued. "I have always been one to encourage the spread of love, but giving your heart to someone for the rest of your life is not something that I take at all lightly or for granted and I wish that people could see that, rather than take me down so violently and without regard to the fact that I am still human."

The personal trainer urged social media users to realize that their negative online comments hurt. "I hope that people will take a moment to look within themselves and at their own lives to find compassion and understanding rather than forming judgment and spreading hate,” he shared. "And that goes for the awful things that are being said to other cast members of mine as well. I am so happy to have been able to share this experience with you all, but know that your words do TRULY hurt and affect me AND them. Thank you for those who have had my back throughout and for all the understanding and kind words that have also been said. Much love to you all.”

During Kraus’ hometown date in Madison, Wisconsin, Lindsay, 31, worried that he wasn’t ready to propose. He called the prospect of getting down on one knee in a few weeks “terrifying” and said that he doesn’t like to make “rash decisions.” His mom seemed to agree. While chatting with the attorney, she said that her son was “not necessarily” ready for marriage. Despite Lindsay’s hesitations about his level of commitment, she still handed him a rose at the end of the episode.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!