That's one way to mend a broken heart! Corinne Olympios was spotted partying in Miami on Saturday, March 4, after she was eliminated from The Bachelor by Nick Viall.



The season 21 villain appeared to be in good spirits as she headed to the pool with a group of friends as she celebrated her pal Devon's 25th birthday. She showed off her physique in a tiny white crochet bikini and wore aviator sunglasses, a heart-shaped pendant necklace and diamond earrings.

Olympios, 24, was photographed sipping on a clear beverage with a lime as she danced by the pool with her friends and relaxed in the sunlight.

The Miami native was sent home on the February 27 episode of The Bachelor, shortly after the ABC reality dating series' hometown dates. Moments before she climbed into her getaway limo to head home, Viall, 36, told the oft-outrageous contestant, "I'm going to miss the hell out of you. I have so much love for you, Corinne."



The morning after the surprising elimination aired, Olympios appeared on Good Morning America, where she told cohost Michael Strahan, "I definitely was surprised when I got sent home. We had just had such an amazing hometown date, and things went really well with my family. I just thought we had a lot of fun. We talked about a lot of emotional things. [I was] just super-blindsided by going home."



Fans have since speculated on social media whether Olympios will appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, though she recently told Jimmy Kimmel that she has yet to be invited to join the spin-off series. "If anyone ever tries to give me a red rose again, I think I might punch them in the face," she joked.



