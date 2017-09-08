Jesse Grant/WireImage.com

Bam Margera revealed that he secretly struggled with bulimia in the early 2000s at the peak of his career.

The former MTV star, 37, opened up about his battle with the eating disorder during an episode of Viceland’s Epicly Later’d show released on Wednesday, August 6. The professional skateboarder’s parents, April and Phil Margera, also guest-starred on the episode to reflect on their son’s ordeal.



“When you’re on camera a lot, people have a lot to say,” April noted. “He always wanted to have this very slim, slim look. A lot of it happened when he became friends with Villa Valo.”

The Jackass actor later hinted that his friendship with the HIM rocker, 40, may have affected his health and contributed to the development of his disease.

“I remember when me and Ville Valo were out in London and he woke up at noon, opened up the mini bar and cracked open a beer. That was the first time I was introduced to day drinking,” Margera recalled. Added April, “Ville drank a lot… He’s the loveliest man ever, but he never ate. He just drank. I think Bam started sipping on a beer because he liked the way it looked.”

The Viva La Bam alum’s mother explained that her son’s drinking precipitated his bulimic tendencies. “We would go out for dinner and he would immediately excuse himself to go to the bathroom,” she continued. “I’d say, ‘Are you throwing up?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, yeah. Sometimes I through up and that way I’m not gonna get fat.’”

Margera blamed the limelight for his self-harming actions. “I didn’t officially start drinking until maybe 24 or 25,” he revealed. “Then the rockstar life and drinking spun out of control.”

April also shared that, although her son is now recovered and lives in Spain with his pregnant wife, Nicole Boyd, his situation has made a long-lasting impact on her. “It really hurts me when people make comments,” she remarked. “‘You look like you gained some weight there.’ I don’t respond but I feel like saying, ‘He was drinking alcohol and he was bulimic. And that’s why he was thin.’”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.