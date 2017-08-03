Another reason to love the Obamas! Barack and Michelle Obama sent the sweetest reply to an adorable couple who sent the former first family an invitation to their wedding.



Liz Whitlow, the mother of Brook Allen, the bride-to-be, mailed the invitation of her daughter’s wedding to Eddie Edgar in March and received a thoughtful response from the Obamas on Monday, July 31.

"Congratulations on your wedding,'' the letter reads. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

Allen, shared the kind gesture to her Twitter account that day.

“MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂” she exclaimed.



MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

Allen, who texted her mom about the response — shared a screen shot of their conversation to Twitter as well.

Allen’s Twitter post prompted others to share their letters from the former POTUS AND FLOTUS.

Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017

I sent a hs grad announcement last year & got this back. 😁 they're so awesome. pic.twitter.com/gnB5KoHAiu — yo👁‍🗨adrienne (@kperrypotato) August 2, 2017

In 2015, Barack, who was playing golf at a hotel in San Diego, crashed a couple’s wedding. The pair shared the funny moment on their Instagram page.

And while the the former commander in chief is unable to accept all of his invitations, he served as groomsman for his friend and former long-term aid, Marvin Nicholson, in January. Barack made the trip to Jacksonville, FL, and stood by the couple’s side as they were married in an intimate ceremony.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.