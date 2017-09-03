Words of wisdom. Barack Obama gave some advice for Donald Trump before the former Apprentice host took office in January. According to CNN, which obtained a copy of the handwritten letter penned on White House stationary and published the contents on Sunday, September 3, the 44th president congratulated the business mogul on his "remarkable run" and reminded Trump that "millions have placed their hopes" in him.

He then launched into four brief but important reminders for the new commander in chief to chew on, cautioning him that the presidency is a "unique office, without a clear blueprint for success":

"It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard."



"American leadership in this world is really indispensible. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend."



"We are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them."



"Take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches."



Obama signed off with an offer "to help in any way" he could, and wished Trump luck.

While the 44th president emphasized the importance of protecting democracy, Trump has faced criticism for his actions that seem to disregard the Constitution: he has criticized federal judges for ruling against his travel ban, blamed counterprotestors when a white supremacist rally turned deadly, and attacked the integrity of voting.

Though Trump has been a longtime critic of President Obama's, CNN reports that after receiving the letter, the ex TV personality tried to call the former president to thank him for the note.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.