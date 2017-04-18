Instagram or it didn’t happen! Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted on a yacht near French Polynesia, and the internet can’t give enough of the latest pics.

The former president, 55, was photographed holding up his iPad to take pics of the former first lady, 53, who was posing on top deck of the boat. Michelle showed off her cute vacation look in a navy top, white shorts and white sandals, while Barack wore a light blue polo shirt and beige pants. After the 44th POTUS snapped several solo shots of his wife, they continued the photoshoot and a friend took pics of the couple by the boat’s railing.

The Obamas weren’t the only A-listers on music mogul David Geffen’s yacht. According to local media reports, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey joined them.



People were loving that Barack was being a devoted husband and snapping pics of his wife, possibly for her social media. “Obama taking a fire pic of Michelle with his iPad is everything I needed tonight,” one tweeter wrote. Another joked, “Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband.”

Barack has been vacationing in French Polynesia for a month and has reportedly been writing his memoir after the couple landed a $60 million book deal with Penguin Random House. He first arrived to the islands on March 15, and Michelle arrived in early April. The duo have been spotted paddleboarding, boating and snorkeling during the tropical getaway.

