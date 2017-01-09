President Barack Obama thanked the 2017 Golden Globes nominees in a thoughtful letter printed in the awards show’s program on Sunday, January 8. According to the note, first obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the president thanked actors, directors and producers for bringing diversity to the small and big screen.

“Michelle and I send greetings to all those attending the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. Film and television have captured audiences for generations — transforming the art of storytelling and challenging our understanding of society. Using the big and small screens to bring diverse tales to life, actors and actresses and creative visionaries behind the scenes have inspired us to find deeper meaning in our shared humanity,” he wrote. “Tonight's nominees have devoted their talents to helping us celebrate our triumphs and illustrate our flaws. By enabling us to see ourselves in each other and creating a space for the many narratives that reflect our rich and collective history, they remind us of the power of our voices and ideas and the ways they can shape our world for the better. As you gather to recognize this year's nominees, I wish you all the best for a memorable evening.”



SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

During the awards show, Tracee Ellis Ross became the first black woman to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical in 35 years. The actress took home the trophy for her acclaimed role as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson in ABC’s Black-ish. Donald Glover, who accepted the award for Best Actor in a TV Series Comedy or Musical, also thanked the city of Atlanta for its community while accepting his Globe.

Obama’s letter is in stark contrast to President-elect Donald Trump’s reaction to the 74th Annual Golden Globes. The Republican slammed Cecil B. DeMille award honoree Meryl Streep after she criticized the controversial businessman in her acceptance speech for mocking a disabled reporter last year.



Trump told The New York Times over the phone on Monday, January 9, that he was “not surprised" to be attacked by "liberal movie people,” after the show, which also saw Hugh Laurie and host Jimmy Fallon take jabs at the president-elect. The former Apprentice host went on to tweet that Streep is “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and that she’s merely a “Hillary flunky who lost big.”

Shortly after his dis, Streep’s Hollywood peers came to her defense, thanking the three-time Oscar winner for using her voice and being brave while echoing her criticism of Trump, who is set to take the oath of office next week.



