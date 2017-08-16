Barack Obama's Charlottesville Tweet Becomes Most Liked in History

Barack Obama's tweet following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has now become the most liked in history.

The former U.S. president, 56, took to social media on Saturday, August 12, after the protests, which killed three people. He quoted a Nelson Mandela quote.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love," the tweet read. "For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite. - Nelson Mandela."

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Obama also shared a photo of himself visiting a children day care center in Maryland. His first of three tweets has been liked 2.8 million times and retweeted 1.1 million times.

President Donald Trump received backlash for condemning "both sides" from the protest, not clearly condemning the white supremacists, not calling the act "terrorism" and for not naming victim Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old was killed after a white nationalist allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

On Tuesday, Trump, 70, once again blamed "both sides" in a press conference at Trump Tower in NYC. "I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either. … You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. I saw the same pictures as you did," he said. His comments led to more outrage and protestors later held a vigil for Heyer outside Trump Tower on Tuesday night.



