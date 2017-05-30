Barbra Streisand Mourns Death of Her ‘Beloved' Dog Samantha

Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Barbra Streisand announced on Saturday, May 27, that her 14-year-old dog, Samantha, passed away. She paid tribute to her pet in a sweet Instagram post.

The legendary singer, 75, shared a photo taken by her son, Jason Gould, of her cuddling with the pup, a fluffy white Coton de Tulear. "Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother’s Day,” she captioned the pic. "This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 – May 2017.”

Streisand celebrated her dog’s birthday on May 21, just a few days before the dog's death. “Happy 14th birthday dear little Sammie,” she captioned a pic of the pooch sitting on a pillow and playing with a toy.

The Oscar winner previously revealed that her dog was dealing with some health issues. In an October Instagram post, she asked for prayers for Samantha while she underwent surgery.

The songwriter frequently raved about her close bond with Samantha. “She’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen,” she told The Independent in 2013. “She’s like the daughter I never had. She speaks English. She understand English I swear to God. … She always comes with us. I would never leave her.”

