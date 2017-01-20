The gang’s all here! Barron Trump resurfaced at dad Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Friday, January 20, after being noticeably absent from the pre-inauguration concert one day before. Watch the first son in the video above!



The president’s youngest child, Barron, wore a dapper suit for the historic event as he took to the stage with the rest of his family — mother Melania, half sisters Ivanka and Tiffany, and half brothers Donald Jr. and Eric — but looked nonplussed, like many 10-year-olds, as his father was sworn into office.

On Thursday, January 19, the real estate mogul, 70, and the rest of the family were front and center at the Make America Great Again concert at the Lincoln Memorial, leaving the internet to speculate about Barron’s absence.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“OK people let's stay focused on the things that matter like where is Barron Trump? Is he OK?” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added: “Why isn't anyone addressing the elephant in the room where is #BarronTrump?”

Alex Wong/Getty

It was later revealed that Barron was in fact with his family in Washington, D.C., but was simply absent from the televised concert itself; he was also missing from a photo that eldest sister Ivanka later shared of her whole family gathered at the Lincoln memorial, but appeared in one the businesswoman, 35, shared of the whole family exiting an Air Force jet.

Barron previously made headlines in July when he couldn’t stop yawning at Trump’s RNC victory speech, and then later in November when he could barely keep his eyes open as Trump officially accepted his win as the president of the United States.



“When your own son doesn’t even wanna see you become #president,” one user commented at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



