Barron Trump will attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall after moving from New York City to Washington, D.C., with his mom, First Lady Melania Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Barron, 11, is currently enrolled in Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where he will finish out the school year. Melania, 47, shared her excitement over her son’s new school in a statement to The Washington Post on Monday, May 15.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family,” FLOTUS’ statement reads. “We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

According to The Washington Post, Barron’s tuition will cost Melania and President Donald Trump around $40,000 a year. He will be the first presidential child to attend St. Andrew’s, which is located just 20 miles from the White House.

