Barry Manilow: Coming Out Was 'No News to Anybody Around Me'

Al Pereira/WireImage

Barry Manilow has been overwhelmed with support after officially coming out as gay earlier this month. The legendary singer, 73, opened up about what life has been like since that announcement during an interview with the Today show on Thursday, April 20.

"It's been great. It's no news to me and no news to anybody around me — family, friends, the band," he told Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. "I think even fans, I don't think it was news at all."

The "Copacabana" singer quietly married his business partner, Garry Kief, in 2014. "I'm a private guy, I'm a musician. Yes, fame hit me, but I never really wanted to go on that ride. I kept my dogs to myself, I kept my home to myself," he said on Today. "This part is uncomfortable, but the topic — no, I'm not uncomfortable about that; Garry and I have been together for going on 40 years. It's amazing."

Manilow previously joked about how their relationship works in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Separate bedrooms," he said on April 5. "I'm proud of [our relationship] … I couldn't be more grateful."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!