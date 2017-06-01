Barry Watson: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Barry Watson, the 7th Heaven alum, whose new UPtv show, Date My Dad, premieres Friday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET, reveals his likes, dislikes and secret talent in the kitchen.

1. I make one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Venice.

2.I had no say in naming my daughter, Clover Clementyne.

3.I met my wife, Natasha Gregson Wagner, while getting my hair cut.

4. I give presents to my three children and my wife on my birthday. (l proposed to my wife on my birthday.)

5. I am a big fan of ferns.

6. I very much appreciate Mario Battali.

7. I am a huge fan and supporter of University of Michigan. Go Blue.

8. I have a 4.5 pound chihuahua named John Wayne.

9. I am an air-cooled Porsche enthusiast.

10. When I was younger I could have been a professional soccer player.

11. I have Factor 5 Leiden mutation (a blood-clotting disorder).

12. My little brother is in the army.

UP

13. That I do a great impersonation of my father-in-law, Robert Wagner.

14. I have a special formula to load the dishwasher.

15. I taught all three of my children how to swim.

16. I stopped growing when I was 15.

17. Before I had Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2002 I had virtually no body hair. After I had cancer I am like the Geico caveman.

18. My father ran over my leg in fifth grade with my mom’s station wagon.

19. When I was 6 years old I was a pyromaniac.

20.I wore a patch over my eye at my high school graduation because I got sucker-punched.

21. I make really good pancakes.

22. I do not like sitting in carpool lines.

23. My kids' friends miss me more than they do when I go out of town.

24. I do not like mushrooms.

25. My daughter thinks I wear the same pants every day.

