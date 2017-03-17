Supermom! A new parody of the viral “BBC Dad” video imagines how a mother would have reacted to her kids crashing an interview. Watch the funny clip above.

In the video, produced by New Zealand’s Jono and Ben comedy show and published Thursday, March 16, Robert Kelly's female equivalent, Kate Wordsworth, calmly answers questions about the political crisis in South Korea as her daughter walks into the room.

Unfazed, Wordsworth nonchalantly gives her toddler a bottle before sending her off. And when her son strolls through, she simply hands him a toy and continues her discussion about the impeachment of South Korea’s Park Geun-hye.

But her multitasking doesn’t end there. Wordsworth then pulls out a platter with a roast chicken on it, sniffing the dinner she prepared as her interview presses on. Next, she steams a men’s shirt, proving that she can juggle several tasks at once. Oh, and she scrubs a toilet that randomly shows up in the right corner of the screen, because why not?

Then SWAT teams come in with a bomb, which Wordsworth expertly diffuses with a pair of pliers. And finally, her husband walks in asking where his missing sock is before the interview concludes.

During a Wednesday, March 15, press conference , Kelly opened up about his real-life blooper. “This is now the first line in my obituary,” he joked of the incident. “We love our children very much, and we are happy that our family blooper, our family error there on television, brought so much laughter to so many people."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!