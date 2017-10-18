He’s not that into it. BBC reporter Simon McCoy provided his own sarcastic commentary when delivering a news briefing regarding Duchess Kate’s due date.

The British journalist, 56, read a statement that the official Kensington Palace Twitter account posted on Tuesday, October 17, revealing that Prince William and Duchess Kate “are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.”



McCoy then hilariously weighed in on the announcement. “I’m not sure how much news this really is, but anyway,” he joked. “It’s April, so clear your diaries, get the time booked off, cause that’s what I’m doing.”

The London-based newsreader is known for his snarky sidewalk when covering the royal family. In July 2013, McCoy reported live from outside St Mary’s Hospital while Duchess Kate was in labor with Prince George. “Plenty more to come from here, none of it news because I don’t come from Buckingham Palace, but that won’t stop us. Do let me know if you hear anything,” he teased at the time. “Not everyone is enjoying the specter of the speculation, the endless speculation … And if there are no complications, we’ll see the Duke and Duchess and their new boy or girl … But until then, we’re going to be speculating about this royal birth with no facts to hand at the moment.”

Kensington Palace revealed in September that Duchess Kate is pregnant and expecting her third child with Prince William. Us Weekly exclusively reported on Wednesday, October 18, that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are “very excited” for their new sibling-to-be. As for the baby’s sex, “They’re going to leave it to a surprise this time,” the insider told Us.



