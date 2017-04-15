Free falling. Bella Hadid took to the skies over Dubai on Saturday, April 15, and went skydiving, sharing a video of her experience on Instagram.

"Jumped out of a plane today!!!" the model, 20, wrote. "I'VE NEVER FELT SO CALM IN MY LIFE!!! Flying with the angels !!!!! Thank you @skydivedubai greg and Maha ! best sky diving experience of my life!!!! F yaaaa!!!"

In the video, Hadid, who was tandem skydiving with an instructor, had a huge grin on her face as she jumped out of the small plane and spread her arms wide. The brunette wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Cortez sneakers and had her hair tied back as they floated in mid-air.

She later shared a pic with her instructor in the plane before their jump.

Hadid, who split from boyfriend of two years The Weeknd in November 2016, flew to Dubai earlier this week, visiting the Dubai Mall on Wednesday, April 12, and meeting fans as she launched Dior's The Art of Colour exhibition.



She also took a quick tour of the area, posting an Instagram Story video of the mansions along one of the fronds of The Palm, a group of three manmade islands on the coast of Dubai, and later hosted a dinner at Alserkal Avenue, an artists' hub located in the industrial district that houses galleries, a movie theater and restaurants.

Hadid, whose father is real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, spoke to Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine earlier this month about her Islamic upbringing, saying that her father, a Jordanian-American "was always religious, and he always prayed with us." She added that she is "proud to be a Muslim."

