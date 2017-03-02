Sister, sister. Bella Hadid got support and a knowing look from sister Gigi as she crossed paths with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd at the H&M spring/summer 2017 show in Paris on Wednesday, March 1.



The lanky 20-year-old model rocked a simple black tank top and wide-legged pants for her stroll down the runway Wednesday, her hair pulled back in two tight braids behind her head. Later on in the show, The Weeknd (nee Abel Tesfaye), 27, took to the stage to perform as the models did a final sweep down the runway.

That look you give your sister and she just knows @bellahadid @gigihadid @hm #pfw A post shared by Nikki Ogunnaike (@nikkiogun) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

In a blink-and-miss-it moment captured by attendees at the show, Bella grabbed Gigi’s hand and gave her a quick “did you see him?” stare before the pair continued to lead the pack of models down the runway for their finale. (The Weeknd is working with the Swedish retailer for a new collaboration, Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd, set to be released on Thursday, March 2.)

This isn’t the first time that Bella and the “Starboy” crooner have crossed paths since they split in November, however. The pair also made headlines after Bella’s memorable runway strut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris just weeks after their breakup.

And in January, Bella was spotted at a memorial concert at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in honor of the late A$AP Yams. The Weeknd performed there as well, though it is unclear if the duo interacted at the event. Just a few days earlier, The Weeknd made headlines when it appeared he had a new lady love on his arm: Selena Gomez. Needless to say, Bella was not pleased.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” a pal of the model told Us. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”



In February, Bella told Teen Vogue that even though the romance is over between her and The Weeknd, she’ll always love the singer. “It was my first breakup … and so public,” she said. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him.”

