Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She’s a proud daughter. Bella Hadid couldn’t help but gush to Us Weekly over her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who recently opened up about her struggle with neurological Lyme Disease in her new book Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.



The 20-year-old mode attended the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s, 53, book signing on September 13 at the Barnes & Noble in TriBeCa and told Us exclusively, “I’m so incredibly proud of my mom always, but especially with this book. I was so excited to be here and support her!”

The Dutch beauty, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, told Us that her children are the reason she keeps fighting.

“I just was hopeless and didn’t see how I was going to get out of the dark hole,” the star shared with Us on September 12. “I wanted to die, but the next second, I looked at a picture of my sweet kids. They are my reason for fighting.” (Bella, 20, along with brother Anwar Hadid both suffer from the sane affliction as their mother.)



She continued: “My greatest gift would be if I can find the cure before I leave this planet,” said the star, who’s also mom to Gigi Hadid, “so they can live a life they deserve.”

Of her five-year journey, the Bravo star said: ”I just had to surrender, like the first year, I fought it every day and I would be miserable about being miserable. At some point you just learn to surrender to your path. This obviously was my path for five years and the healing clock is, you know, the universe's time and not on my time."

To help manage the pain associated with her disease, the author has turned to a natural option, CBD oil. “In the beginning of my journey I tried all the western medicine,” she said. “When I realized that wasn't working for me, I went through the whole holistic side and people with cancer and chronic pain are treated with CBD oil. I started studying that and doing a lot of research around it and it's an amazing herb that people are so against and it's great for me.”

The reality personality pointed out that CBD oil can be used without THC (for those who’d like to avoid a high), saying: “It's great for anti inflammatory, chronic pain, sleep medication and I have an amazing doctor in LA, doctor Frankel and there are so many different strains to treat different things and I really think it's time we open up to the herbs and the things that Mother Earth gives us.”

The star is also paying closer attention to her diet, explaining that she prefers to eat whole, non-processed foods. “My gardening is for my juicing,” she explained. “I'm mainly on a vegetarian diet and I really want to go back to what does Mother Earth give us and how did we move away from that, that's a reason I have the farm now. We live in a world where everyone if suffering from exhaustion, inflammation and it's the pesticides everything else that's in our food that's making me sick.”

Yolanda concluded: “I have always raised my children very healthy, lots of vegetables and protein, but when I got sick I started really making changes in my everyday life.”

Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease is in stores now.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!