Three in the bed! Bella Hadid puckered up for a seriously sexy snapshot with Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, on Sunday, January 22, and her friend Kendall Jenner got in on the action too.

In the photo, shared by the 42-year-old Italian, the models both wore shear outfits, and were draped all over him.



Hadid and Tisci, had their eyes closed as they leaned in for an intimate kiss. Meanwhile Jenner, 21, was snuggled up to his chest, seemingly sleeping through the raunchy display going on next to her.



“A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH,” he captioned the shot.



A NIGHT OUT WITH MY SEXY BIRDS, HOT SANDWICH @kendalljenner @bellahadid @givenchyofficial #lemagnifique #aftershow A photo posted by riccardotisci17 (@riccardotisci17) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Both models walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for the Givenchy Fall/Winter line.



Hadid’s work in the French capital is no doubt helping to take her mind off the drama surrounding her break up from The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - who is already dating Selena Gomez, 24.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Hadid, 20, is “pissed” that he moved on with the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer.

"Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him," a Hadid pal told Us. "He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her."



The Weeknd and Hadid broke up in November after dating for nearly two years.



