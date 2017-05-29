Bella Thorne took to Instagram on Monday, May 29, to wish her ex Gregg Sulkin a happy birthday, just days after she hooked up with Scott Disick in Cannes, France.

"Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!" the actress, 19, captioned the picture, in which she wears a black bra and cuddles with the shirtless actor, 25, on a pool float.

The former couple dated for a little more than a year before they called it quits last August. "After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship," the pair told Us Weekly at the time. "We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best."



Thorne returned home to Los Angeles over the weekend after her PDA-filled trip to Cannes with Disick, 34. The pair sparked romance rumors when they were photographed kissing in the pool on Wednesday, May 24, before he moved on to a bevy of other women days later. Thorne later clarified on Twitter that she's "not talking to scott or anyone else."



