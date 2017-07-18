Bella Thorne is telling her side of the story. In a new interview, the actress shut down rumors that she cheated on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth.

"Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me," Thorne, 19, told SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show on Monday, July 17, of her 2016 split from the Teen Wolf actor, 25. "It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I've been through. Basically, Ty and I stopped dating and Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. He was trying to reach out to me."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

In September 2016, the "See You Again" singer, 25, tweeted, "Man...Bella Thorne is so beautiful." She responded, "Look at you sweet talker," adding a kiss face emoji.



Those flirty messages, Thorne claims, led to a series of dates. "I hung out with him twice. We went to the movies. He was cool," she said. "I was like, 'Wow, you're really talented. Holy s--t. You're f--king great, dude.' And then he invited me to Jingle Ball to watch him perform."

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart

The Famous in Love actress accepted the invitation and jetted to Miami for the star-studded concert in December 2016. "I'd never done that before. I'd never flown up to see anybody, so I was like, 'This is cool! I get to watch behind the stage,'" she recalled during Monday's interview, adding that "everything got blown way out of proportion."

While in Miami, Thorne and Puth were spotted hanging out on the beach, fueling romance rumors despite reports that she was still dating Posey at the time. "We weren't even kissing in that photo," she said of the cozy beach pictures. "Like, that photo makes it look like we are about to kiss, and we are straight up not about to kiss. So, I was a little butt hurt in that sense that it got out like that."

The Big Love alum called Posey after the photos surfaced online, and she claimed during her SiriusXM interview that he said he was OK with everything. "And then Charlie saw an old news article and he didn't look at the date, and the date is old, and it's about me and Ty," Bella continued.

"In Charlie's defense, when he read it, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together," she explained. "He didn't even text me or talk to me about it. ... I kept calling him. He wouldn't answer my calls, and then he just starts texting me ... [Puth] should have just called me."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!