Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

Consider it handled. Scandal star Bellamy Young opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her. You can catch the 47-year-old actress, who plays President Mellie Grant on the hit ABC series, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

1. I’m a crazy good knitter.

2. I have a tree named Oliver Sacks [for the celebrated neurologist and author].

3. I walk six miles a day.

4. I’m a night owl.

5. I endowed a scholarship at Yale University (’cause that’s how I got to go there).

6. I foster animals — as an adoptee, I really feel that no life is disposable.

7. My fave cocktail is a Sidecar.

8. Biggest luxury? Travel. And never anywhere twice. Life’s too short, and there’s too much to see.

9. I won Celebrity Jeopardy!

10. For me, little white lights make everything better.

11. I learned Spanish in elementary school and used to think it was cool to pretend to be a foreign exchange student when I was in middle school.

12. I’ve had the same best friend since seventh grade.

13. I tried to learn to play violin when I was 7, but my chin wasn’t meant for it.

14. If I really love a book, I never read the last page because I never want the story to be over.

15. My mom was an English teacher, so grammar and punctuation are my jam.

16. I always make a wish when it’s 1:11, 2:22, etc.

17. I drive an electric car (and love it). I haven’t been to a gas station in two years.

18. I stopped eating meat before I ever got to try sushi.

19. My first role: The Sound of Music’s Gretl when I was 5, at Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville, North Carolina, where my dad grew up.

20. One set of grandparents worked in a textile mill; the other worked for the railroad (grandpa) and sold Avon and antiques (grandma).

21. I think fireflies are pure magic.

22. I’m currently obsessed with chocolate-coated cherry Square Organics bars.

23. I think it’s really important to remember people’s birthdays. And to say thank you for big things and small.

24. A good John Hughes movie can fix almost anything.

25. I dream of singing at the Hollywood Bowl one day.

