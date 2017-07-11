Pizza date! Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were all smiles on a date at Beech Street Café in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, July 10.

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a casual dinner at the Italian eatery. They took drinks to go while leaving the restaurant, and the 44-year-old actor toted a bag of leftovers. Affleck wore a gray T-shirt and jeans with sneakers. The Saturday Night Live producer sported a white top, distressed black jeans and tan flats and carried a denim jacket.

BACKGRID

The Live by Night actor and the Emmy-winning producer went public with their romance two weeks ago. “Ben and Lindsay have been out together in London, in Los Angeles and he has plans to go visit her in New York as well,” an insider told Us. “He isn’t relieved that this information is out there, but he is very happy with Lindsay and doesn’t want to hide it.”

Multiple sources claimed to Us Weekly that their relationship began while Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner. “Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom,” a source close to Affleck and Garner alleged to Us Weekly. “They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair.”

BACKGRID

The insider also claimed that Affleck’s romance with Shookus was the “real catalyst” for his split from Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. “Lindsay was the main reason that Jen decided to leave Ben,” the insider alleged. “They had a multitude of problems, but this was the breaking point for Jen.”

Another source close to the Oscar winner counters that Affleck only started dating the former 30 Rock producer three months ago, and Shookus was not responsible for ending his marriage. “There is not one reason to end a marriage,” the insider adds. “These two have a lot of love and respect for each other."

For her part, Shookus was still legally married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller when she started seeing Affleck, sources claimed to Us. The couple, who married in June 2010, have since split and share one child.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!