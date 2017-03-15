Ben Affleck Credit: CJ Rivera/FilmMagic

Ben Affleck is “feeling great” and “hopeful for the future" after completing rehab treatment for alcohol addiction, an insider tells Us Weekly.

Once he finished his treatment, the Live by Night actor, 44, jumped right back into his family life and returned to living on the same property as his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. “They are not a couple by any means, but they are resuming their coparenting arrangement,” the source says. "They took their kids together to school on Wednesday and will continue to be the best parents they can be.”

Although Affleck and Garner, 44, split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, they happily coparent and want the best for each other. "He is very appreciative of Jen being so supportive and giving him a chance to get better,” the insider adds. "She has always been there for him and continues to be.” A second source adds that the Argo director has an extended network of family and friends who have helped him through the tough time. “Ben has a whole circle of support that he is appreciative for,” the second source says.

The Batman v Superman star announced that he had sought help for his drinking in a candid Facebook post on Tuesday, March 14. “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he shared with fans. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

The second source tells Us that Affleck opened up about his recovery for the sake of his kids. “Ben and Jen both put the kids first,” the source tells Us. “This is why he did all of this publicly, for his kids.”

