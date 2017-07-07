Ben Affleck Is ‘Very Happy’ With Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck is smitten with Lindsay Shookus. According to a source, the Batman actor is “very happy” with the Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live producer.



“Ben and Lindsay have been out together in London, in Los Angeles and he has plans to go visit her in New York as well,” the insider tells Us. ”He isn’t relieved that this information is out there, but he is very happy with Lindsay and doesn’t want to hide it.”

The source adds that Affleck is indeed “enjoying Lindsay’s company” and they will continue to see each other.

Multiple sources claimed to Us that their romance has been brewing for several years. An insider who is close to the actor and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, added that "Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair.”



According to the source close to Affleck and Garner, “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

However, a source close to Affleck counters that the Argo director has only been dating Shookus for three months. "Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems,” the insider claimed.

As previously reported, the A-list couple split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They share kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

As for Garner, another source tells Us that the Wakefield actress “is OK” with Affleck’s relationship.

“Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” the source shared, referring to the former couple’s recent trip to the Caribbean. The pair have been successfully coparenting since their amicable 2015 split.



